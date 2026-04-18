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Parties opposing women’s reservation will face backlash: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks seeking separate reservation for Muslim women, Maurya accused him of indulging in vote-bank politics and “Muslim appeasement.”

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said political parties opposing women’s reservation would face backlash from women voters. Speaking to mediapersons at the Circuit House during his two-day visit to Prayagraj, he targeted opposition parties over their stance on the issue.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Prayagraj on Friday (HT PHOTO)

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks seeking separate reservation for Muslim women, Maurya accused him of indulging in vote-bank politics and “Muslim appeasement.”

He said the Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion and added that the Union Home Minister had already clarified this in Parliament. “If Akhilesh Yadav wishes, he can field Muslim women candidates in his party in the name of representation,” Maurya said.

Responding to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation that the BJP is politicising women’s reservation and had earlier opposed it, Maurya said she was free to make political statements. He added that the Prime Minister had remarked in Parliament that the Congress could take credit for supporting women’s rights if it wished.

Later, addressing a BJP event under the Nari Shakti Vandan campaign, Maurya again targeted the SP, saying Akhilesh Yadav would be confined to Saifai if he failed to back the bill. Calling women’s reservation a national interest decision, he also criticised the Congress for inaction and accused Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav of arrogance.

During the event, students presented cultural programmes on women’s empowerment and were felicitated. Twenty-four women achievers from various fields were also honoured, including four-year-old swimmer Satya Bharti, who crossed 100 metres of the Yamuna River in 21 minutes and 28 seconds, and 15-year-old footballer Swati. Maurya presented them with mementos and shawls.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Parties opposing women’s reservation will face backlash: Keshav Prasad Maurya
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