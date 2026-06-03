Guntur , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that patients from across the world will come to avail medical treatment in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati in the future.

Patients from across world will come to Amaravati for treatment in future: Andhra CM

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The chief minister made these remarks while inaugurating a private hospital in Guntur.

"In the coming days, patients from across the world will come to Amaravati for treatment. There is no bigger asset for a person than health. A person is truly rich only when he/she has complete health," Naidu said.

Noting that healthy citizens will build the nation, the CM underscored that there is no use of owing thousands of crores of rupees and palaces without having good health.

Highlighting Sanjeevani, a digital health record programme by the government, Naidu called it a complete healthcare initiative.

According to the CM, Sanjeevani will bring the world's best practices and knowledge to the doorstep of people.

He said 42 kinds of health tests will be conducted at the threshold, adding that the government is implementing predictive, preventive and curative healthcare. People will be informed on what medicines to be taken and when to visit hospitals under the Sanjeevani programme.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, he noted that the government brought a universal health policy, which is offering free healthcare worth up to ₹2.5 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, he noted that the government brought a universal health policy, which is offering free healthcare worth up to ₹2.5 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he called on people to make sure that they need not visit hospitals, underling that the food we consume, our environs, and our thinking are crucial.

Highlighting that the government is according primacy to yoga, Naidu called food medicine and kitchen pharmacy, noting that the food we eat will protect us.

Recalling that there was a time when people used to grow their own food without fertilizers, he said people are now eating food grown with urea.

Naidu said due to the alleged availability of spurious liquor during the previous YSRCP government, many people contracted health problems. The previous government played with people's lives, he claimed.

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