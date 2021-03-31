Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai a day prior to surgery after developing pain

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was to undergo a surgery for removal of gallstones on Wednesday, has been admitted to Breach Candy in south Mumbai a day prior to the scheduled operation, after he complained of abdominal pain, party leaders said.

Pawar was diagnosed with gallstones on Monday and was to undergo an endoscopy and a surgery.

“Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted in hospital for endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but as he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai today,” state minority welfare minister and party spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted on Tuesday.

Malik said the decision over the surgery will be taken by doctors after due examination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman and Congress leader Kamal Nath have wished Pawar a speedy recovery.

Pawar had to cancel all his scheduled programmes after he started experiencing the pain on Monday morning. After preliminary tests, the pain was diagnosed to be out of gall bladder ailment.

“He is on blood-thinning medication, which has now been stopped due to the ailment. He will be admitted to hospital on March 31 for the surgery. All programmes stand cancelled until further notice.” Malik had said on Monday.