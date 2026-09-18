PDA slashes betterment charges, provides financial relief to residents

Residents seeking approval for building plans in Sangam city will now face a significantly lower financial burden, as the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has substantially reduced betterment charges, also known as development fees.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state government on Wednesday approved a proposal passed by the PDA Board, paving the way for the implementation of the revised rates across the authority’s jurisdiction. The move is expected to provide major relief to property owners seeking building plan approvals in areas such as Civil Lines, Jhalwa, Peepalgaon, Kalindipuram, and several other localities where charges have been reduced to less than half of the previous rates.

The proposal to revise the charges was approved during the PDA Board meeting held on September 5 and was subsequently forwarded to the government for approval. Following the government’s nod, the authority has initiated the implementation of the new rates.

Under the revised system, betterment charges or development fee will be calculated at 15% of the applicable circle rates between December 2022 and December 2025. Earlier, such charges were applicable only in select pockets of Naini, Jhunsi and Phaphamau localities. The revised framework extends the provision to all areas developed by the PDA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The reductions are substantial across major localities. In Civil Lines, the maximum betterment charge has been brought down to around ₹765 per square metre, compared to the earlier ₹3,500 per square metre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reductions are substantial across major localities. In Civil Lines, the maximum betterment charge has been brought down to around ₹765 per square metre, compared to the earlier ₹3,500 per square metre. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Similarly, charges have been reduced in Devghat area from ₹2,240 to ₹330 per sq m, Peepalgaon from ₹1,960 to ₹510 per sq m, Sardar Patel Marg from ₹2,500 to ₹375 per sq m, Muir Road (Civil Lines) from ₹2,550 to ₹765 per sq m, etc. Several other areas, including Jhalwa and Kalindipuram, have also witnessed significant reductions in fees.

Confirming the development, PDA vice-chairman Rishi Raj said the revised betterment charges have been fully implemented across the PDA area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, in another major reform, betterment charges will no longer be calculated on the entire plot area. Instead, the fee will be charged only on the portion of land where construction is actually proposed.

The change is expected to particularly benefit owners of large plots who intend to build on only a limited section of their land. Officials said the new mechanism would make the fee structure more practical and equitable during the building plan approval process.