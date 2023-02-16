People criticising Ramcharitmanas should be ashamed of themselves: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire country was on path of development and moving towards self-reliance.

While inaugurating the two-day Ramayan conclave at Shringverpur here on Wednesday, Maurya also lambasted those who according to him were “unable to understand Ramcharitmanas and were disrespecting the epic.”

The deputy CM said that before 2014, the face of India and Shringverpur was different, whereas in 2023 the changes are being reflected all around.

Referring to Mahakumbh to be held in 2025, Maurya said the distance from Sangam to Shringverpur should be reduced in terms of time. “Whoever comes to Sangam to take a holy dip, should visit Shringverpur dham too and also Chitrakoot along with Ayodhya. Therefore, Shringverpur is being developed from keeping this point in view. For this, before 2025, a four-lane bridge will be constructed on Ram Van Gaman Marg along with a Ganga Bridge at Shringverpur Dham and ring road in Prayagraj so that people may go to Chitrakoot by car easily and quickly,” he said.

On those criticising Ramcharitmanas, the deputy CM said, “maanas tan man- maanas jeevan, raashtrahit ki saadhana mein ham karen sarvasv arpan (from mind, body and life, let us sacrifice everything for national interest).

He said those who do politics, should not get involved in religious matters and those who do not understand Manas and criticize it, should be ashamed of themselves.

Earlier in Prayagraj city, Maurya targeted Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In an informal chat with media persons at the Circuit House, Maurya said that Akhilesh Yadav is the director of the rhetoric by Swami Prasad Maurya regarding Ramcharitmanas or Sanatani system.

The deputy CM clarified that the state government had no such plans to shift Regional Archives Office from Prayagraj to Lucknow. He said that no office would move out of Prayagraj. “The offices that have moved from here have gone during the tenure of previous governments. BJP government will keep all the offices in Prayagraj only,” he said.