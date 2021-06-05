People get free saplings on roads and with food booked online, courtesy Lko police

LUCKNOW On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Saturday came up with a novel idea to gifting free saplings to people ordering doorstep delivery of food by collaborating with different restaurants and online services. Moreover, the police officials gifted saplings to people on the road who were strictly following corona protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), central, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha got the idea to observe World Environment Day during corona times. “We decided to gift saplings to promote tree plantation among people, considering the need to improve the world around us during this corona outbreak,” said Sinha, who was recently appointed as new ambassador for Lucknow Zoo due to his love and care for wildlife.

Sinha said saplings were distributed at over 500 homes where different restaurants and online services delivered food throughout the day. For this purpose, the police tied up with famous and renowned food outlets and two online delivery services to deliver a sapling as a surprise gift to each of their customers who had booked online food.

“We formally inaugurated the initiative by distributing saplings to people wearing masks and maintaining social distancing on Shahnajaf Road. People enjoyed it as they had not expected this lovely gift from the police,” he said.

Sinha was recently recognized by PETA (People for ethical Treatment of Animals), India, for his service to wild animals during last year’s lockdown. The officer, with help of his team, has regularly been distributing food and water to wild animals in Lucknow Zoo and other parts of the state capital since the corona outbreak last year.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) Dhruv Kant Thakur planted a sapling at Reserve Police Lines to promote tree plantation among police personnel and others.