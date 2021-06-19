Home / Cities / Others / Petrol price surges to 103.08 per litre, diesel crosses -95 mark in Mumbai
HT Image
HT Image
others

Petrol price surges to 103.08 per litre, diesel crosses -95 mark in Mumbai

Fuel prices in the city surged on Friday, following which a litre of petrol was available at an all-time high of 103
READ FULL STORY
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:18 AM IST

Fuel prices in the city surged on Friday, following which a litre of petrol was available at an all-time high of 103.08 after an increase of 26 paise in its rate. The price of one litre of diesel reached 95.14 after a surge of 30 paise was witnessed.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel were priced at 102.82 and 94.84 per litre, respectively.

In neighbouring Thane, one litre of petrol was priced at 103.21 on Friday, while the rate of diesel reached 95.26 per litre.

In Maharashtra, the highest fuel prices were recorded in Parbhani, with one litre of petrol costing 105.42, while diesel was priced at 95.93 per litre.

Citizens have urged the state government to reduce the value added tax on petroleum products in the city.

“There is a daily rise in fuel prices. It is getting impossible to manage. The state government should immediately reduce taxes on petrol and diesel and make it feasible for people,” said Sonali Patil, an Andheri resident.

Transporters’ bodies across India have decided to stage a one-day protest against fuel hike on June 28 and would announce an indefinite agitation if their demands are not met. “There will be a nationwide protest on June 28 across the country and a memorandum will be submitted to the Prime Minister. It has been decided to prepare for an indefinite nationwide chakka jam [blockade] if similar situation persists,” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Congress (AIMTC) said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.