Phulpur bypolls: Ruckus during counting at Mundera Mandi, police use mild force

After the 20th round of counting, BJP and BSP counting agents clashed after the brother of BSP candidate Jitendra Kumar Singh allegedly had an altercation with the BJP candidate from Phulpur assembly seat and eventual winner, Deepak Patel. Policemen trying to disperse clashing BJP and BSP workers at the counting site in Mundera Mandi Parishad premises on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Soon their supporters also clashed and hurled chairs at each other. Police had to use mild force to disperse them and restore order. The incident disrupted the counting for around 10 minutes. Some people have been detained in this connection and those involved in creating ruckus are being identified through CCTV footage, police officials said.

BJP candidate Deepak Patel had gone to the section at Mundera Mandi where counting of votes was being carried out. In the meanwhile, he had an altercation with BSP’s counting agent Anoop Kumar Singh, who is the brother of BSP candidate Jitendra Kumar Singh.

Anoop allegedly fought with the BJP candidate following which polling agents of both candidates clashed. Soon both the groups created a ruckus and threw chairs at each other.

Additional commissioner of police N Kolanchi said the fight resulted following an altercation over hooting. The incident disrupted the counting for around 10 minutes.

Anoop Kumar Singh is on the run and teams have been formed for his arrest.

Police will scan CCTV footage to establish the cause of the clash and identify those involved in creating ruckus. An FIR will be lodged after taking a complaint from the BJP candidate and strict action will be ensured against the culprits, he added.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said police have footage and records of those involved in creating ruckus during counting. The strictest action will be taken against those involved.

Meanwhile, BSP candidate Jitendra Kumar Singh alleged that the BJP candidate misbehaved with his brother Anoop Kumar Singh. However, police instead acted against BSP counting agents and they were chased away by the police.

Singh claimed that BJP was misusing police and administration to suppress opponents, he added.