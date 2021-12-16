Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Plan student tours to Ram temple, KVC, UP Guv tells varsities

“You should go and see how these projects involving construction costs of ₹800-900 crore get completed in a time-bound manner,” the UP governor said.
Governor Anandiben Patel at the Sixth Convocation of the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByAbdul Jadid, Gorakhpur

Governor Anandiben Patel has asked universities to organise student tours to important sites, including the under-construction Ram temple, and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The governor made the remark while addressing the Sixth Convocation of the Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) on Wednesday.

“When the Ram temple site was dug for making foundation, there was sand at a depth of 50 feet. And to deal with this issue, scientists from IITs Madras and Bengaluru brainstormed for three months. They studied the foundation architecture of Indian forts which are still standing and came up with a solution to give a base to the temple with a future life of 1,000 years. Don’t you think that our students should go there and sit with experts to discuss how they did that? Our universities should come forward for this,” the governor said.

“You should go and see how these projects involving construction costs of 800-900 crore get completed in a time-bound manner,” she said, referring to key projects including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

She congratulated the students for winning medals and wished them luck for the future.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated a herbal garden on the university campus with 552 herbal plants of medicinal benefit. She also released Malavika, an in-house magazine of the university, brought out by the students.

On the occasion, an annual progress report of the university was presented by vice-chancellor JP Pandey while professor Premvrat, chairman, board of governors, IIT, Dhanbad, graced the occasion as guest of honour.

Thirty-five gold medals were conferred on 16 toppers and 1,174 degrees were awarded to students, including 831 boys and 343 girls. As many as 782 B Tech students got their degrees while 199 degrees were given to M Tech students, and 66 students got MBA degrees.

On the occasion, school children were also invited as part of an initiative to encourage them to pursue higher education after school and win medals. They received gifts from the governor.

