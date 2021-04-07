Home / Cities / Others / Plans afoot to widen Sidhwan Canal bridge in Ludhiana
Plans afoot to widen Sidhwan Canal bridge in Ludhiana

Through the reconstruction, the width of the bridge will be increased from 3.7 metres to 12 metres at a cost of ₹7 crore
Councillor Mamta Ashu and GLADA officials examining the blueprint of the project to widen the bridge over Sidhwan Canal, near Jhammat village in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

With an aim to facilitate smooth flow of traffic on South City Road and towards Laddowal Bypass, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is planning to reconstruct the bridge over Sidhwan Canal, near Jhammat village.

Through the reconstruction, the width of the bridge will be increased from 3.7 metres to 12 metres at a cost of 7 crore.

Councillor Mamta Ashu and Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma, along with officials of GLADA, visited the site on Wednesday.

Ashu said the current width of the bridge was quite narrow to deal with the traffic volume, which caused frequent snarls.

“Areas surrounding Jhammat village have witnessed development of a large number of residential colonies and some educational institutions have also been established. This has contributed to more traffic movement,” she said.

The matter was taken up by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the past, following which officials of GLADA and irrigation department conducted a survey to resolve the traffic woes, she said.

“The project has been divided into reconstruction of bridge and laying concrete on the approach roads connecting Jalandhar via Laddowal Bypass. GLADA will be the executive agency. Currently, work is at tendering stage. Construction will be completed within two months after issuance of the work order,” the councillor said.

