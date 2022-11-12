PM Gati Shakti one of the best ways to bolster India’s infra: Experts at Varanasi summit

VARANASI: Prime Minister Gati Shakti Scheme is one of the best steps to bolster the country’s infrastructure, said technical experts while speaking on the concluding day of the two-day-long PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit in Varanasi. They pointed out that the Gati Shakti scheme (or National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity plan) has been launched to bring down logistical costs through coordinated planning and execution of infrastructure projects. This model, they said, would be replicated in many parts of the world.

On Saturday, experts discussed in detail the development of inland waterways and increasing their participation in the country’s comprehensive logistics and supply chain. Dr Nayan Sharma, chief consultant, Innovate Water Solutions and former IIT Roorkee Professor, talked about innovative technical solutions in waterways management. “Innovative technological solutions can be used to resolve the widespread siltation in the Ganga,” said Dr Sharma.

Inland Waterways Authority of India chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyay said that the inland waterways have the potential to become the lifeline for India’s hinterland. It will significantly impact the rural economy by providing them with easy access to the global market, he added.

In a similar vein, Harry D Lear, an international expert in the field of shipping, emphasised the importance of enabling government policies to develop inland waterways and increase its participation in the country’s more comprehensive logistics and supply chain.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur Professor Om Prakash Shaw presented a solution for mechanising the system of quick opening and closing of pontoon bridges, which will help save time in ship operations. He also stressed the need for proper training for the use and management of the system.

On last day of the summit, experts presented their unique perspectives on the various challenges and solutions for the development and management of fairways for inland waterways transport. They also elaborated on the intricacies of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The session also discussed how to strengthen the infrastructure and what should be its roadmap.