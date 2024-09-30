PM SHRI schools: U.P. success stories to get space on social media

PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) schools of Uttar Pradish will now also shine on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). PM SHRI logo (Sourced)

District coordinators (construction) of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan across the state have been directed to ensure that at least one success story (commendable contribution in PM SHRI schools by headmaster, assistant teacher, student, community) from every district gets shared on social media after making official page and accounts of these schools on these social media platforms, said officials of the state primary and secondary education departments.

In the review meeting to be held on September 30 and October 1 in the state capital, a report has also been sought on the status of consumption in relation to the funds allocated for construction works in the districts under the PM SHRI scheme, they added citing a missive sent in this regard to all basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) by additional state project director of Samagra Shiksha Ekta Singh dated September 20, a copy of which, listing all 18 agendas, is with HT.

PM SHRI Schools is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central, State, Union Territory governments and local bodies including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas in which every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

These primary and secondary schools are to nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Among the 1,753 government-run primary and secondary schools selected under the PM SHRI scheme in two phases in Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur have the highest number of 47 schools each.

Confirming the move, district coordinator (construction) of Prayagraj Himanshu Singh said that out of the approved ₹2.29 crore for the 23 schools selected in the first phase of the district, ₹1.72 lakh (75%) has been released for the initiatives. Plastering work has even been completed in the selected schools of the district, he added.

Under the initiative, PM SHRI schools will be embellished with green energy too. Well proven systems like rainwater harvesting, solar energy, solid and liquid waste management and organic farming would be introduced in these schools. The campuses of the schools would also be made plastic free, he shared.

In these schools, enrolled students will be taught according to their abilities through child pedagogy-based curriculum. These institutions are being developed as model schools for other schools in the area. Along with computer, science and mathematics labs and libraries, special attention will be given to skill development, sports, curiosity and discussion-based education for students with specific pre-defined learning outcome.