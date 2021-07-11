Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC agrees to pay 5 crore to ZP for pending tax arrears in 23 villages
others

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to pay arrears of ₹5 crore to the Zilla Parishad, for pending arrears for water and electricity taxes from the 23 villages recently merged with the city’s municipal corporation
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The ZP has issued a written communication to the PMC commissioner over the pending bills for services including, street lights, offices, schools and other amenities.

PMC has agreed to pay pending bills.

ZP CEO Ayush Prasad said, “The 23 villages merged with the PMC will provide their revenues to the PMC. The civic body will also get taxes from citizens of the newly merged areas. Pending arrears have to be paid by the PMC as it is the controlling government authority of the area.”

Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “Street lights and water supply are very important for villagers and we will pay for them as they are the basic needs . Earlier, they had not informed us about these dues, but we will pay them.”

The 23 villages merged into PMC limits were part of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and (PMRDA) development plan. The PMC administration has said that it will use the same development plan for these 23 villages.

