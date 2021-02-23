IND USA
PMC crackdown on nightclubs, marriage halls, gymkhanas for violating Covid norms: 63 venues fined

PUNE With Covid-19 cases rising in the city, inspection squads of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun surprise visits to multiple public sites, and those violating Covid-prevention norms are being fined
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:08 PM IST

PUNE With Covid-19 cases rising in the city, inspection squads of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun surprise visits to multiple public sites, and those violating Covid-prevention norms are being fined.

In the last six days (from Feb 17-Feb 22), the PMC officials have taken action against nightclubs, marriage halls and gymkhanas for violating Covid norms.

A total of 63 such venues were found violating Covid safety norms and fines have been levied.

A total of 103 shopping malls and retail outlets were found to be in non-compliance with the Covid norms; also, 102 restaurants have been fined for not following the norms.

From February 18 to February 22 PMC has taken action against 772 citizens for not wearing masks and has collected Rs3,86,000 in fines thereof.

Across the 15 PMC ward offices, two squads have been appointed in each ward office to keep a check on compliance with Covid norms.

As of February 22, the highest number of Covid positive cases has been recorded in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office.

“We are going on-site and conducting inspections at restaurants and malls, also eateries. If we find people not wearing masks they are fined. People have to keep in mind that we are working round the clock for them. They have to follow the Covid norms for their own safety. Everyone should take care of themselves,” said Somnath Bankar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward officer.

The Pune city police have also been taking action against those not wearing masks.

The police have taken action against 25,61,74 people, as of February 22, and collected fines of Rs21,44,61,200, in total.

PMC inspectors take action against those not wearing masks

Between May 2020 and February 22 2021

Month-wise breakdown of number of fines levied

May 2020 - 2

June - 189

July - 417

August - 14

September – 3,438

October – 1,267

November - 585

December - 416

January 2021 - 241

Feb 1- 22 - 1,131

