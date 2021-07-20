Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC sanctions 2crore for murals of Shivaji, Jijabai at Shivneri fort

PUNE After Singhgad and Purandar forts, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now approved ₹2 crore for murals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai at the Shivneri fort
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST
As these forts are in Pune district, the corporation has taken special permission for the infrastructure development.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “A large number of Pune citizens used to visit the forts in the district and state. As there are not enough facilities, visitors are getting restless. PMC decided to help develop these forts.”

In 2017, PMC approved the funds for erecting a memorial to Maratha sardar Tanaji Malsure at Singhgad, which has been completed.

Recently PMC approved funds to develop Purandar fort, the birth place of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

On Monday the funds to erecting a memorial to Jijabai and Shivaji at Shivneri were cleared.

