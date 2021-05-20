PMC’s road digging leaves residents of peth areas with no place to walk, drive

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun various works in the city, all aimed at finishing the lot before the monsoons begin.

As a result roads have been dug up across the city, much to chagrin of residents, especially in the old Pune peth areas.

The lockdown restrictions have only added to the stress factor for residents who complain of not being able to access their housing society gates or move their vehicles, because of the dug-up roads.

“In the front of our building, the entire road has been dug up. There is no space left to walk and vehicles cannot come out from our parking. I work at a private hospital and need to go to work everyday. For the last two days, I cannot take my vehicle and have had to hire an autorickshaw,” said Dhanesh Kamble, a resident of Shaniwar Peth.

“PMC workers should have done the work in phases, keeping some road open for local residents to move,” Kamble added.

The road starting from the New English School, Ramanbaug chowk till Omkareshwar Mandir chowk has been dug up in Shaniwar peth.

Roads in Sadashiv peth, Navi peth and Shukrwar peth have all been dug up.

“We understand that government wants to complete the work before the rainy season and take advantage of the current lockdown as there is less traffic. At the same time, there should be a time limit. You cannot just dig up a road and keep it as is, for 10 to 15 days. There are medical emergencies due to Covid and people have to rush to hospitals, so a pathway for vehicular movement should have been kept,” said Santosh Sethi, a resident of Shukrwar peth.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Some important works related to underground water pipelines are going on, but it should be done with minimum trouble to local residents. I will look into the matter and instruct our officials accordingly.”