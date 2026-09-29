PNG network set to expand in Prayagraj city, cover all 100 wards

The Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network in Prayagraj is set for a major expansion, with plans to extend the existing 600-km urban pipeline network to around 900 km and provide connections to nearly three lakh households across all 100 Municipal Corporation wards.

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Indian Oil-Adani Gas (IOAG) is preparing a phased expansion plan aimed at taking the PNG network to more streets and neighborhoods across the city.

At present, around 800 km of PNG pipelines have been laid across the district, including nearly 600 km in urban areas. Another 200 to 250 km of pipelines are proposed to be laid over the next two years, of which around 130 km is targeted for the current financial year. Registration for new connections and pipeline-laying work has also resumed in the Naini area.

Currently, around 25,000 consumers use PNG in Prayagraj. Another 8,000 applicants have completed the required formalities but are yet to receive supply. Preparations are underway to provide PNG to these households soon.

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{{^usCountry}} Manager at IOAG, Pankaj Kumar said efforts were underway to make PNG available across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manager at IOAG, Pankaj Kumar said efforts were underway to make PNG available across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“Around 800 km of pipelines have been laid in the first phase and the plan for the second phase has been finalised. An average of 20 to 25 applications for new connections are received every day,” he said.

The expansion is expected to provide residents with an alternative to LPG cylinders and reduce their dependence on the cylinder booking and home-delivery system, he added.

District supply officer Sunil Singh said efforts were being made to extend PNG facilities to all parts of the district, with urban areas being given priority in the first phase.

Prayagraj currently has more than 14.79 lakh LPG consumers, of whom around 7.20 lakh get their cylinders refilled every month. LPG cylinders are supplied through 144 agencies in the district.

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