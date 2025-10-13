POCSO accused injured twice in separate police encounters in Firozabad

An accused in an attempted rape case involving a minor girl was shot and injured twice—first in the left leg and later in the right leg—during two separate encounters with Firozabad police within a span of 24 hours. While receiving treatment in the hospital on Monday, the accused managed to escape but was apprehended again later that day. The accused, who is now injured in both legs, has a long criminal history with eight cases registered against him in the Dakshin, Linepar, and Rasoolpur police stations of Firozabad. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Santosh, the accused, is resident of Linepar area in Firozabad and was booked on October 12 this year for attempted rape of a minor under the POCSO Act. However, he had been absconding. ASP Firozabad City, Ravi Shankar Prasad, stated that Santosh was arrested on Sunday evening after sustaining an injury to his left leg during an encounter with the police from Rasoolpur police station in Firozabad.

The accused was admitted to the Trauma Center but escaped from there on Monday morning. Three policemen on duty have been suspended, and a case has been filed against Santosh for absconding from police custody. ASP Firozabad also stated that three police teams have been formed to capture the absconding accused.

Later that day, police received information that the accused was hiding near Dau Dayal Stadium on Jalesar Road. When the police team approached, Santosh opened fire on them, and in response, the police returned fire, injuring him in the leg. The accused was arrested and has been hospitalized again for treatment under tight security, added Prasad.

Santosh, who is now injured in both legs, has a long criminal history with eight cases registered against him in the Dakshin, Linepar, and Rasoolpur police stations of Firozabad. These cases include charges of murder, violations under the Gangster Act, National Security Act (NSA), Arms Act, POCSO Act, NDPS, and kidnapping.