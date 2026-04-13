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Police deny lapse in probe into sexual harassment of accident victim in Kerala's Alappuzha

Police deny lapse in probe into sexual harassment of accident victim in Kerala's Alappuzha

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:01 am IST
PTI |
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Alappuzha , The Alappuzha District Police Chief has submitted a report to the State Police Chief denying any lapse in the investigation into a case in which a woman, injured in an accident, was allegedly sexually harassed while being taken to a hospital in Kayamkulam, officials on Monday said.

Police deny lapse in probe into sexual harassment of accident victim in Kerala's Alappuzha

State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar had sought a detailed report from the Alappuzha District Police Chief after the victim alleged that the investigation was not on track, as her confidential statement had not been recorded and a medical examination had not been conducted even more than a week after the incident.

On April 4, the victim, who was travelling with a family friend in a vehicle, met with an accident at KPAC Junction.

Police said that Sinil Sabad, a trader in Kayamkulam, allegedly sexually harassed the woman while she was being taken to the hospital.

According to sources at the Police Headquarters, Alappuzha District Police Chief, MP Mohanachandran, on Sunday night submitted a report to Chandrasekhar stating that there was no lapse in the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Police deny lapse in probe into sexual harassment of accident victim in Kerala's Alappuzha
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Police deny lapse in probe into sexual harassment of accident victim in Kerala's Alappuzha
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