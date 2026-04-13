Alappuzha , The Alappuzha District Police Chief has submitted a report to the State Police Chief denying any lapse in the investigation into a case in which a woman, injured in an accident, was allegedly sexually harassed while being taken to a hospital in Kayamkulam, officials on Monday said.

Police deny lapse in probe into sexual harassment of accident victim in Kerala's Alappuzha

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State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar had sought a detailed report from the Alappuzha District Police Chief after the victim alleged that the investigation was not on track, as her confidential statement had not been recorded and a medical examination had not been conducted even more than a week after the incident.

On April 4, the victim, who was travelling with a family friend in a vehicle, met with an accident at KPAC Junction.

Police said that Sinil Sabad, a trader in Kayamkulam, allegedly sexually harassed the woman while she was being taken to the hospital.

According to sources at the Police Headquarters, Alappuzha District Police Chief, MP Mohanachandran, on Sunday night submitted a report to Chandrasekhar stating that there was no lapse in the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the Kayamkulam police released Sabad on bail as the offence charged against him attracts a punishment of less than seven years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the Kayamkulam police released Sabad on bail as the offence charged against him attracts a punishment of less than seven years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the police filed a petition before the court on April 7 to record the victim's confidential statement, and it is still pending. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the police filed a petition before the court on April 7 to record the victim's confidential statement, and it is still pending. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources said the report also stated that the investigation is on the right track and that witness statements have been recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said the report also stated that the investigation is on the right track and that witness statements have been recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case was registered at the Kayamkulam police station after the woman revealed to doctors that she had been sexually harassed by Sabad while being taken to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was registered at the Kayamkulam police station after the woman revealed to doctors that she had been sexually harassed by Sabad while being taken to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kayamkulam police said that once the court records the victim's confidential statement, Sabad will be interrogated again, and further steps will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kayamkulam police said that once the court records the victim's confidential statement, Sabad will be interrogated again, and further steps will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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