Police firing incidents: Punjab Cong chief says govt will take probe to logical conclusion

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) present Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said the Captain Amarinder Singh government will take the probe into Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents and the sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib to a logical conclusion.

In a statement, Jakhar added that the chief minister’s (CM’s) resolve to ensure punishment for those who committed this heinous act is unflinching. He targeted the SAD and the BJP for trying to scuttle the probe by manipulating central agencies.

“When the SAD was an ally of the BJP, both tried to suppress the probe through the CBI, but it was the Punjab government which had through legal channels ensured the transfer of case files from CBI to the state to complete the investigations at the earliest,” he said.

The PPCC chief said that even now on the high court verdict, the CM has already made it clear that state government would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court to ensure all those guilty of this heinous act of sacrilege are put behind bars. “I will meet the CM to request him to investigate and fix responsibility of anyone found responsible for creating obstacle in the probe. This sensitive case is concerned with religious sentiments of lakhs of people,” he said.

Jakhar, while referring to assertions that SIT probe had been completed, said in that case if there is no legal hurdle in filing further appeal, then the report should be made public. He said that people of the state have a right to know at whose behest these incidents were committed.