New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said violations such as a lack of CCTV cameras around women’s hostels, the sale of acid by unlicensed shops, and tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions were found during the citywide inspection they carried out in view of Independence Day.

Police have issued orders under Section 163 (order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) asking concerned persons to address the lapses. (Representative photo)

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Police have issued orders under Section 163 (order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) asking concerned persons to address the lapses.

In view of Independence Day celebrations, the police have also issued orders banning unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and directing landlords to conduct tenant verification.

A police officer said girls’ schools, colleges, women’s PGs and hostels have been directed to install CCTV cameras covering the outer periphery of their premises. The cameras must have playback facilities, and preserve footage for at least 15 days.

The officer said it was also directed to ensure a ban on pan, cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions.

In another order on July 22, police said licensed sellers should maintain detailed records of acid sale, including the purchaser’s name, address, mobile number, signature or thumb impression, quantity sold and the date of sale. The records must be preserved for at least two years, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the violations will attract action under Section 223 (disobedience to an order issued or promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The officer said police will keep a check on the vulnerable locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the violations will attract action under Section 223 (disobedience to an order issued or promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The officer said police will keep a check on the vulnerable locations. {{/usCountry}}

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