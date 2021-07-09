Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Police vehicle runs over toddler in Ludhiana
others

Police vehicle runs over toddler in Ludhiana

As per eyewitness accounts, the toddler was crossing the road with her mother. While the woman reached the other side of the road, the toddler remained stuck in the middle of the road and was run over by the police vehicle coming from Tibba road side of Ludhiana.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Devika, the toddler who was run over by the police vehicle in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

A four-year-old girl was mowed down by a police vehicle while she was crossing the road near Gopal Nagar Chowk on Thursday evening. The car was being driven by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at Tibba police station. He was identified as ASI Jaspal Singh.

Following the mishap, the ASI rushed the girl to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared her dead.

Kin of the victim protesting at Gopal Nagar Chowk of Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

After the incident, the girl’s kin and some other residents staged a protest at Gopal Nagar Chowk for over two hours, demanding an FIR against the ASI. Senior police officials had to rush in to pacify the protesters and assure them of timely action.

The father of the toddler, identified as Devika, alleged that cops had taken her body to the civil hospital for post-mortem but were refusing to hand it over to the family.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said police have asked the parents of the victim to record their statement and lodge an FIR.

