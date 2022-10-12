Political bigwigs gather in Saifai to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav’s last rites, offer condolence to Yadav family

Political leaders from across party lines reached Saifai, the native village of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Tuesday to attend his funeral and pay tribute to the departed leader.

The mortal remains of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister were kept on a platform for people to pay their homage while the men and women of the Yadav family sat in separate lines across the pandal. All throughout the day, leaders kept pouring in.

At 11 am, Telugu Desam party chief Chandrababu Naidu was the first one to reach the village. He sat with Akhilesh Yadav, MSY’s elder son, for 10 minutes. Other SP leaders and family members -- including Ram Gopal Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, and Dharmendra Yadav -- were also sitting with Akhilesh.

The next to arrive was Maneka Gandhi along with son Varun Gandhi. While Maneka sat with the women of the Yadav family, Varun was seen consoling a visibly distraught Akhilesh.

Later in the day, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the pandal. He stayed with the family for 20 minutes and offered condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak also spent time with the bereaved family.

Senior SP leader Azam Khan, who has been put on a wheelchair due to his poor health condition, also came to the funeral. He stayed at the venue for 30 minutes before his health deteriorated. Meanwhile, yoga guru Swami Ramdev stuck with the Yadav family till end of funeral rites.

Other leaders who visited the village to pay their respects include -- Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Sachin Pilot, Praful Patel, Jitin Prasada, Asim Arun, Suresh Khanna, Sanjay Nishad, Union minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, Abu Asim Azimi, Jagdambika Pal, Union minister Ram Dass Athawale, Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union, and Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh.