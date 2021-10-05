Political parties in Prayagraj protest deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri

Leaders and workers of different political parties staged massive protests against death of farmers and detention of senior Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders who were trying to reach Lakhimpur Khiri on Monday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union workers staged protest at the collectorate and handed over memorandum to officials demanding action against those responsible for death of farmers at Lakhimpur Khiri. Many Samajwadi Party leaders were taken into custody and sent to police lines after they torched an effigy of the chief minister at Subhash Crossing.

A group of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha leaders under state vice president Sandeep Yadav, city president Sandeep Singh Satya and state secretary of Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade Yathansh Kesarwani reached Subhash Crossing and torched an effigy of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in protest of death of farmers and detention of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while he was proceeding to Lakhimpur Khiri to meet kin of killed farmers. The youth leaders had a scuffle with police officials following which 17 youth leaders were taken into custody and taken to Reserve Police Lines where they were released later in the evening.

SHO of Civil Lines police station JP Shahi said an FIR has been lodged against four named and some unidentified SP leaders for torching effigy at Subhash Crossing.

Large number of Samajwadi Party leaders under party office bearers reached the Collectorate under district general secretary Ravindra Yadav Ravi and handed over a memorandum to ADM City demanding immediate release of Akhilesh Yadav and ₹2 crore compensation to the kin of dead farmers along with action against the accused.

Hundreds of Congressmen under district president Arun Tiwari staged protest at Civil Lines against death of farmers at Lakhimpur and detention of UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi. Tiwari alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was detained since early in the morning and was not allowed to reach Lakhimpur Khiri. City president Nafees Anwar said that the state government was trying to hide the truth. The Congress leaders demanded a judicial probe into the incident. Congress leaders Fuzail Hashmi, Kishor Varshney, Arshad Ali, Rinku Tiwari, Irshad Ullah and others were present in the protests.

Aam Admi Party leaders under district president Altaf Ahmad, city general secretary Sarvesh Yadav and others staged protest against the death of farmers at Lakhimpur Khiri and detention of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The AAP leaders were arrested and taken to police lines where they were released at 5 pm in the evening. AAP city president Sanjeev Kumar Mishra said arrests of party leaders protesting against death of farmers was unconstitutional. However, the party workers would launch massive protest in support of the farmers, he added.