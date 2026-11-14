Balloon rides at Delhi's Baansera postponed due to pollution

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) plan to resume hot air balloon rides at Baanserafrom November 14 has been postponed due to prevailing pollution conditions, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The balloon rides at Baansera take visitors up to 100-150 feet, offering views of the Yamuna floodplains and the city's skyline. (HT Archive)

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“The hot air balloon rides will not begin on Saturday. A new date will be decided. The pollution situation has put the plan on hold,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

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Another official said the private operator would decide on resuming the rides, including the suitable date, relaunch strategy and measures to attract visitors.

The rides, launched on November 29 last year, were suspended in March with the onset of summer.

HT had earlier reported that the operator plans to offer discounts to schools, corporate groups and individual visitors to boost footfall following a lukewarm response during the first phase of operations.

Tickets were earlier priced at ₹3,000 per person, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under the revised pricing plan, the fare was expected to be reduced to ₹2,200.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials had earlier indicated that the relaunch would focus on attracting people by offering a 20% discount on tickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials had earlier indicated that the relaunch would focus on attracting people by offering a 20% discount on tickets. {{/usCountry}}

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Limited response during first phase

During the initial phase, the operator received around 20 visitors on weekends when the rides were operational between November and March. On some weekends, operations had to be suspended due to cultural programmes at Baansera.

Following last November’s launch, the service was restricted to weekends in December after poor weekday footfall, with only four to five visitors turning up. Plans to expand the service to additional locations were also put on hold due to the limited response.

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The tethered balloon rides offer visitors aerial views of the Yamuna floodplains, green spaces and the city’s skyline. Secured to the ground with heavy-duty ropes, the balloons take passengers to heights of around 100 to 150 feet. Each ride lasts approximately 10 minutes.

Depending on the configuration, each basket can accommodate up to 10 passengers, although most rides typically carry three to five people.

The initiative was part of the DDA’s efforts to develop recreational and eco-tourism facilities along the Yamuna floodplains. The rides were initially planned at four locations — Asita East Park, Baansera Park, the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.