Chhattisgarh: Actor Anuj Sharma, folk dancer Radheshyam Barle join BJP

Popular Chhattisgarhi film actor Anuj Sharma and folk dancer Radheshyam Barle on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled at the end of this year.

(Representative Photo)

The two, along with retired IAS officer Rajpal Singh Tyagi, chief of Akhil Bharatiya Marar, Mali, Kushwaha, Maurya, Saini Mahasabha Rajendra Nayak Patel were among the 450 people from different fields who joined the saffron camp in the presence of BJP state president Arun Sao, state in-charge Om Mathur, party national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh.

Padma Shri awardee Barle joined the fold along with 309 folk artists of the state while Sharma, who is also a Padma Shri awardee, was inducted along with 52 others, including artists, producers, directors, production manager of Chhattisgarh Film Industries and farmers, a statement issued by BJP said.