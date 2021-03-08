Portal not updated: State shows no deaths, but dist health office report 13 fatalities in Pune

PUNE Confusion over updating of portal has state showing no deaths, but dist health office reporting 13 fatalities in Pune

Due to an issue with updating the portal, the state health department reported no deaths in Pune district on Monday, while the district health office reported 13 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection.

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 1,395 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 4,22,557, of which 3,95,386 have recovered. The death toll stands at 8,141. A total of 19,030 active cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “The difference is due to portal updation. The district office will update it in a day or two and it will be reflected in the state tally.”

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 248 new cases which takes its count to 1,01,005, with a death toll of 2,165.

Pune city reported 782 new cases which takes the progressive count to 2,15,804, while the death toll stands at 4,591

PCMC reported 365 new cases, taking the progressive count to 1,05,748. The death toll stands at 1,336.

The state also saw 9,068 patients discharged which takes the discharged total to 20.77 lakh Covid-19 patients, after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 93.21%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.36%. Currently, 4,41,702 people are in home quarantine and 4,098 people are in institutional quarantine.

100% vaccine target

On Monday 24,387 beneficiaries out of 24,286 got vaccinated in Pune, including first and second doses.

Of the 24,286 who got the jab, 16,505 were senior citizens who got their first dose; and 1,965, were those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities. Also 3,543 were healthcare workers and 2,273 were frontline workers.

In the past three days the district has reported over 100% vaccination against the target set for the day.