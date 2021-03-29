Posing as excise officials, miscreants dupe trucker of his vehicle near Samrala

Impersonating as excise and taxation officials, miscreants duped a truck driver of his truck laden with iron rods worth ₹11 lakh near Samrala Chowk on the pretext of checking, in the wee hours of Sunday.

The truck driver, identified as Roda, said he had reached near Samrala Chowk around 3am where some men, claiming to be excise and taxation officials, stopped him and asked him to produce the bill. After inspecting it, the men told him that the bill is undervalued and asked him to accompany them to their office. The accused then drove him around in their Mahindra Bolero vehicle and took him towards Moga but after two hours, they fled after dropping him near Samrala Chowk.

On reaching there, he found his truck missing and immediately sounded the iron trader, Ambrish Kumar of Khanna, who further informed the police.

Police have traced the location of the truck to Phagwara and dispatched a team to arrest the accused.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, Division Number 3 station house officer, said an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified accused and police would arrest them soon.