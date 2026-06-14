The Delhi government has initiated the process of appointing a new chairperson and two members to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), nearly a year after the post of chairperson fell vacant following the retirement of the previous incumbent.

Post vacant for one year, Delhi seeks to appoint DERC’s chairperson

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The power department, inviting applications to the three posts in a public notice on Saturday, mentioned that eligible candidates should possess “expertise in engineering, finance, commerce, economics, law, management or related fields, along with proven integrity and experience”.

The move is expected to pave the way for filling key vacancies in the electricity regulator, which oversees tariff determination and regulation of power distribution companies in the capital.

As per a 2018 Supreme Court judgment, one of the members must be a legal/judicial expert. Eligible legal candidates include serving or former judicial officers, advocates with at least 10 years’ practice qualified for appointment as a high court judge, or advocates with at least seven years’ practice qualified for appointment as a district judge.

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{{^usCountry}} The chairperson and members will have a tenure of five years or until they turn 65, whichever is earlier. They will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of ₹2.25 lakh, subject to adjustment against any pension received. The last date for submitting applications is July 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chairperson and members will have a tenure of five years or until they turn 65, whichever is earlier. They will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of ₹2.25 lakh, subject to adjustment against any pension received. The last date for submitting applications is July 3. {{/usCountry}}

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Last month, the Supreme Court had directed appointment of chairperson and two members of the DERC within two months, and the Delhi government had informed the apex court that a selection committee had been constituted.

The previous DERC chair justice (retd) Umesh Kumar superannuated in July 2025, following his appointment in March. His predecessor justice (retd) Jayant Nath, who was appointed as the protem DERC chairman by the Supreme Court, stepped down after the formation of new government in Delhi.

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