Home / Cities / Others / Power minister inaugurates 66 KV sub-station in Ludhiana

Power minister inaugurates 66 KV sub-station in Ludhiana

others
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The power minister said the commissioning of the sub-station would ease load on 66 KV sub-stations at Chaunta and Bhaini Sahib, thus, providing direct relief to people of Sherian, Mallewal, Fatehgarh Jattan, Fatehgarh Gujjran, Kalas Kalan, Kalas Khurd, Marhewal, Bhama Kalan, Bhama Khurd, Harhia villages of Ludhiana

The sub-station inaugurated by the power minister in Gehlewal village of Ludhiana has been constructed at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4-crore (HT PHOTO)
The sub-station inaugurated by the power minister in Gehlewal village of Ludhiana has been constructed at a cost of 4-crore (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday inaugurated a 66 KV sub-station in Gehlewal village of the district.

The sub-station has been constructed at a cost of 4-crore.The minister said the commissioning of the sub-station would ease load on 66 KV sub-stations at Chaunta and Bhaini Sahib, thus, providing direct relief to people of Sherian, Mallewal, Fatehgarh Jattan, Fatehgarh Gujjran, Kalas Kalan, Kalas Khurd, Marhewal, Bhama Kalan, Bhama Khurd, Harhia village

Accompanied by MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Madan Lal Bagga, the cabinet minister said that a power transformer of 12.5 mega volt ampere (MVA) was installed here which would ensure uninterrupted power supply in several villages of Sahnewal area.

He said a link of 2.5 km was made here by tapping the 66 KV Chaunta and Kohara line.

s.

He further said that the villages including Prithipur, Panjeta, Rajool, Jeonewal, Baliwal, Bhupana and Satiana would receive indirect benefit of reliable and streamlined power supply.

He said problems of voltage fluctuation would completely be resolved in those areas.

Thanks panchayat of Gehlewal for 10-kanal land

The minister thanked the panchayat of Gehlewal for giving 10-kanal land free-of-cost to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for setting up the power sub-station.

The minister said the Punjab government was committed to the welfare of people and added that nearly 80% of power consumers were benefited from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to give 300 units of free power per month.

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expresses gratitude

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian expressed his gratitude to the cabinet minister for setting up the grid sub-station here.

He said in the coming months, the government would also build an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Gehlewal.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included assistant deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba, director distribution of PSPCL Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal, besides several others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Members of MC employees’ union during a meeting regarding regularisation of 394 staffers with mayor Balkar Sandhu in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Regularisation of 394 staffers: Ludhiana MC House to take final call in next meeting: Mayor

    Members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met mayor Balkar Sandhu on Thursday after the Ludhiana municipal corporation revoked the resolution to regularise 394 contractual employees, including drivers and beldars. The MC general House had in its meeting on July 25 approved resolutions to regularise around 3,600 sweepers and sewermen, besides 394 other staffers.

  • Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal (HT PHOTO)

    Rahul Mahiwal appointed new PMRDA commissioner

    IAS officer of 2005 batch Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority by the state government. Mahiwal's replaces Suhas Diwase who awaits his next posting. Mahiwal's earlier stint was as commissioner, women and child welfare. In 2011, he was appointed district collector of Amravati. He was also on central deputation in Bihar.

  • Food delivery have agents have expressed confusion saying that this is unnecessary (HT PHOTO)

    FDA bans use of stapler pins, cello tape for food packaging; hoteliers, delivery agents confused

    While the Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory for eateries, restaurants and other establishments not to use stapler pins and cello adhesive tapes but only food grade material for packaging food items, hoteliers and those involved in food delivery have expressed confusion saying that this is unnecessary. Restaurants prefer tapes to package food that is delivered by most food delivery firms.

  • The new terminal building is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres and will be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. (HT PHOTO)

    Kolhapur airport’s new terminal building to finish by March 2023

    Considering the passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. Kolhapur airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. Last month, Directorate General Civil Aviation approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10.

  • Newly appointed health minister Tanaji Sawant said construction of some trauma care centres are stuck due to availability of land. The state government has received a proposal to appoint two orthopaedics and two anaesthesiologists in each trauma care centre along with 33 other staff. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Of 108 trauma centres planned in Maha in 2013, only 63 are running

    The Maharashtra government's project to build 108 trauma care centres across the state and national highways to reduce accidental deaths is yet to near completion after nine years. The project was started in 2013 to build trauma care centres and, nine years later, only 63 are running, 15 is facing construction delays and 30 remains on paper.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out