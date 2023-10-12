Pramod Sawant govt identifies land to build state’s IIT in south Goa’s Sanguem

PANAJI: The Goa government has identified a location for the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in South Goa’s Rivona area, the fourth land parcel to be identified by the government. The other three locations were dropped after protests by locals. IIT Goa started functioning in 2014 out of a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College (Photo:iitgoa.ac.in)

IIT Goa has been functioning out of a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College at Farmagudi in Ponda since 2014.

The new land parcel, spread across four survey numbers, is in Rivona village in Sanguem, which is part of Goa’s mining belt.

South Goa collector on Wednesday issued a public notice on Wednesday. “The land... is needed or likely to be needed by the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa for setting up a permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Goa and thereby is being considered under the Procurement of Land Under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 for direct procurement of land to set up public purposes on priority basis,” the collector said in a notification.

Local MLA Subhash Phaldessai said the government has identified the land and the formalities will be completed after approval from the site selection panel.

“The identification of the site is nearly complete and once the formalities are complete, the site will be finalised. It is at the final stage,” Phaldessai said.

Three sites previously identified by the state government, in Loliem (Canacona), Melaulim (Sattari) and Sanguem talukas, to build the permanent campus for IIT were scrapped in view of protests from local residents and pressure from the Opposition, which alleged a scandal in shortlisting the sites.

