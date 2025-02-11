Prayagraj airport: 13,915 Mahakumbh devotees fly in 80 aircraft in a day

Influx of pilgrims for Mahakumbh-2025 is helping set new records of air travel in Sangam city. On February 10, Prayagraj airport set a record of maximum movement of aircraft along with maximum number of passengers travelling by air. The airport in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

In a single day, 13,915 passengers travelled by air on board 80 aircraft. This included 129 passengers who travelled by air aboard 32 charter planes as well.

On Monday, many VIPs arrived in Prayagraj besides President Droupadi Murmu. On this day, 40 scheduled aircraft arrived and 40 took off for other cities from Prayagraj. Similarly, 64 VIPs arrived by 16 charter planes while 64 VIPs took off for other cities by 16 charter planes during the day.

As for the scheduled flights, IndiGo operated the maximum 17 flights, Alliance Air ran four, Akasa operated two, Spice Jet operated 12 and Air India ran five flights, airport officials said.

A total of 6,885 passengers landed at Prayagraj Airport from these flights while 7,030 passengers flew to other cities. This helped create a new record of maximum 13,915 passengers travelling in a day for the airport, they added.

Earlier, on February 8, Prayagraj airport had logged its maximum flights and passengers in a day with 78 flights and 13,303 passengers.

Prayagraj Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2018 and made functional with flight operations on January 1, 2019 just before the formal start of Kumbh-2019.