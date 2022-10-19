Prayagraj: Body of woman stuffed in sack found floating in canal

Body of a woman, aged around 45 years, was found stuffed in a sack at Khajuraha village under Mauaima police station of the trans-Ganga area here on Tuesday morning. The body has been sent for post mortem examination and efforts were on to identify the woman, police said.

According to reports, locals spotted the sack floating in the canal and called police on suspicion. SHO of Mauaima police station Suresh Singh said the body came floating from direction of neighbouring Pratapagrah district and it was in a semi-decomposed state and the face was unrecognisable.

The body seemed to be many days old and no documents or item was found with it through which the woman could be identified. Photographs of the deceased have been circulated to other police stations in the region in a bid to identify her, he added.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, a group of residents of Mauaima area met ADG zone Prem Prakash on Tuesday in connection with alleged negligence of local police in arresting the remaining members of Amir Mehmud gang. Amir was arrested on October 4 on the instructions of ADG zone following a confidential enquiry in which he was found involved in registering around a dozen fake cases against many persons with the motive of extortion.

An FIR was lodged against Amir Mehmud and 15 others the same day at Mauaima police station under concerned sections of IPC. Amir was sent to jail but other accused in the case are still at large.

On Tuesday, one Mohd Umar, Rizwan and others approached ADG zone and gave a complaint to him requesting for early arrest of other gang members. They claimed that Amir’s kin and accomplices were still in Mauaima and were issuing threats to them.

The complainant alleged that it seems that local cops were helping Amir and his gang members. They said that in an earlier enquiry, Mauaima police had given clean chit to Amir and now they were again trying to hush up the case. ADG zone assured the complainants of taking action in the case and issued necessary instructions in this direction.

