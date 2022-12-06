Prayagraj crime file: Man makes obscene videos of woman, FIR lodged

A man made obscene videos of a woman he met on social media and made them viral on WhatsApp and other platforms. On the complaint of the woman’s husband, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Kohdaur police station on Monday, police said.

According to reports, the woman is a resident of a village in the Kohdaur area of Pratapgarh district. Her husband lives in another city for work. The woman used to post her dance and other videos on a social site where she met a man.

The duo became friends and started meeting. It is alleged that the man made some obscene videos of the woman which he made viral when the woman started distancing herself from him. The accused also issued threats to the woman on the phone. On the complaint of woman’s husband an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified man and further investigations were on in this connection, police said.

One held with marijuana in Koraon

PRAYAGRAJ Koraon police of trans-Yamuna on Monday arrested a man and recovered 2.50 kilograms of marijuana from his possession. The accused was involved in smuggling of marijuana in the area since long but was evading arrest. The accused is being questioned further, police said.

SHO of Koraon police station Dhirendra Singh said acting on a tip-off, police team under sub-inspector Anuj Rai and head constable Nazim Khan carried out a raid near Nanhe Crossing and arrested the accused Arun Singh of Ratyora village. On being checked he was found in possession of 2.50 kg of marijuana worth several thousand. Arun Singh used to supply marijuana to youths in the area. A case has been registered against him under the 8/20 NDPS Act. He is being questioned further to learn about persons from whom he used to take marijuana.

Ex armyman assaulted in Pratapgarh

PRAYAGRAJ An ex-army man was attacked after he objected on damaging his crops through JCB and digging mud from a pond at Akodia village under Mandhata police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday. The former army man claimed that the assailants also opened fire on him.

In his complaint given to police former army man Chandan Singh said some persons close to the village head were digging mud from the pond using a JCB. The JCB was taken from his fields which damaged his crops. Chandan Singh raised objection on damage to his crops and started making video of the digging work. However, persons digging the pond assaulted him and opened fire on him with a pistol. However, Chandan Singh somehow saved himself and fled. Five among the nine assailants had firearms with them. SHO Virendra Yadav said he had received a complaint in this connection and further investigations were on, he added.

