Body of Prayagraj’s deputy chief medical officer (Dy CMO), 46, was found hanging inside a hotel room under Civil Lines police station on Monday morning. Prayagraj Deputy CMO found dead inside hotel room (Pic for representation)

Police said that no suicide note was found in the room and the mobile phone of the officer was being screened.

Police officials said the hotel staff grew suspicious when the deputy CMO did not come out of the room till late on Monday morning. The police were informed by the hotel staff, which finally opened the room with the hotel key after finding no response from the room, found official’s body hanging from the ceiling. The deputy CMO was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, police confirmed.

Dr Singh hailed from Varanasi and was transferred to Prayagraj in August 2022 and was the district nodal officer of communicable diseases. Police said primary investigations revealed that the deputy CMO was in some depression.

SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Kumar Singh said only a postmortem investigation would be able to confirm the exact circumstances of death.

Senior officials including Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma, additional commissioner of police Akash Kulhari, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri reached the hotel on hearing about the incident. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations were being carried out, police said.