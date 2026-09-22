Prayagraj Development Authority issues notices to 53 encroachers on 100-cr Tulsipur land

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has initiated action to reclaim around five bighas of its prime land in Tulsipur near Noorullah Road, valued at more than ₹100 crore, after a survey revealed extensive illegal encroachments and constructions.

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Officials said more than five dozen people have allegedly encroached upon the land, with several structures already constructed at the site.

Following the survey, the PDA has issued notices to 53 alleged encroachers, asking them to explain their occupation and construction on the Authority’s land. Officials said demolition proceedings would be initiated if the encroachments were not removed within the stipulated period after completion of the prescribed procedure.

The notices have caused concern among those occupying the land, with several reportedly making efforts to protect their structures through legal measures.

The action follows a survey conducted by the PDA over more than a week last month in the Tulsipur area. During the exercise, officials identified the extent of encroachment and found that several people had completed construction on portions of the Authority’s land.

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{{^usCountry}} The PDA has now begun identifying individual encroachers and serving notices. After examining their responses and completing the necessary formalities, the Authority plans to launch an anti-encroachment drive soon to clear the land and restore it to its possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PDA has now begun identifying individual encroachers and serving notices. After examining their responses and completing the necessary formalities, the Authority plans to launch an anti-encroachment drive soon to clear the land and restore it to its possession. {{/usCountry}}

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PDA zonal officer Suraj Patel said illegal occupation of Authority land would not be tolerated and action would be taken against encroachers in accordance with rules.

After reclaiming the Tulsipur land, the PDA plans to develop residential plots on it and put them up for sale.

Earlier, the PDA had undertaken similar drives in Kalindipuram and Naini areas of the city. Around 10 biswa of encroached PDA land in Kalindipuram and nearly two bighas in Naini have previously been reclaimed. Houses had also been constructed illegally on PDA land under the Kalindipuram housing scheme.

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Officials said the PDA has reclaimed land valued at more than ₹100 crore from encroachments over the past two years.