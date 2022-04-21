Prayagraj dist admn, religious leaders meet

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and ADG, Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash, held a meeting with various religious leaders in the Gandhi Auditorium and urged them to help maintain communal harmony, on Thursday.

The religious leaders present in the meeting were also asked for their suggestions regarding maintaining amity in society.

In the meeting, all the religious leaders assured of full cooperation in maintaining peace and brotherhood in society and ensuring that the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb for which Prayagraj is known, would be preserved, Goyal said.

The divisional commissioner said that one’s freedom will be respected as long as it does not interfere with the freedom of another. No one’s sentiment should be hurt and all religions should be respected. The common objective of all religions is public welfare, he pointed out.

The divisional commissioner said that rumours should not be paid attention to and urged that no new traditions should be started and permission should be taken before organising any religious event including processions. He said that whatever conditions are mentioned in the permission given for the event, they should be strictly followed.

On this occasion, ADG Prem Prakash said that there is always a need to be cautious about rumours and all people should respect all religions. He said that messages given by religious leaders have a huge impact on society, and thus, religious leaders have a huge responsibility of ensuring peace and brotherhood among all people.

IG Rakesh Singh also appealed to religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining mutual brotherhood, love and harmony while district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that festivals should be celebrated as happy occasions and urged religious leaders to show the right direction to society and inspire people to think and remain positive. He said that special vigilance is required in sensitive areas and reiterated that no new traditions should be started by anyone.

Senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar also appealed to the religious leaders to ensure that set norms and guidelines for religious events are respected and followed in the best interest of society and the people.