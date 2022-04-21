Prayagraj dist admn, religious leaders meet
Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and ADG, Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash, held a meeting with various religious leaders in the Gandhi Auditorium and urged them to help maintain communal harmony, on Thursday.
The religious leaders present in the meeting were also asked for their suggestions regarding maintaining amity in society.
In the meeting, all the religious leaders assured of full cooperation in maintaining peace and brotherhood in society and ensuring that the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb for which Prayagraj is known, would be preserved, Goyal said.
The divisional commissioner said that one’s freedom will be respected as long as it does not interfere with the freedom of another. No one’s sentiment should be hurt and all religions should be respected. The common objective of all religions is public welfare, he pointed out.
The divisional commissioner said that rumours should not be paid attention to and urged that no new traditions should be started and permission should be taken before organising any religious event including processions. He said that whatever conditions are mentioned in the permission given for the event, they should be strictly followed.
On this occasion, ADG Prem Prakash said that there is always a need to be cautious about rumours and all people should respect all religions. He said that messages given by religious leaders have a huge impact on society, and thus, religious leaders have a huge responsibility of ensuring peace and brotherhood among all people.
IG Rakesh Singh also appealed to religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining mutual brotherhood, love and harmony while district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that festivals should be celebrated as happy occasions and urged religious leaders to show the right direction to society and inspire people to think and remain positive. He said that special vigilance is required in sensitive areas and reiterated that no new traditions should be started by anyone.
Senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar also appealed to the religious leaders to ensure that set norms and guidelines for religious events are respected and followed in the best interest of society and the people.
-
‘Controversial’ cops feature in list of 39 IPS officers shunted out
Mumbai: The list of 39 senior IPS officers transferred by the home department on Wednesday features at least two officers who had invited the wrath of their political bosses through omission or commission of their actions in the recent past. Nashik Police commissioner Deepak Pandey's had said that the revenue officials were hand-in-glove with the land mafia and they are nothing less than 'RDX' and 'detonators.' The 1999-batch IPS officer was appointed as Nashik CP on September 4, 2020.
-
SP panel to probe Jahangirpuri demolition incident
The Samajwadi Party will send a five-member party delegation to Delhi's Jahangipuri on Friday to probe the April 20 incident of demolition of allegedly illegal areas there. Jahangipuri area had witnessed communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. Other members of the delegation are party MP ST Hasan, party's Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, former party MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ravi Prakash Verma.
-
Woman allegedly murdered by friend near Varanasi
A 30-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her friend, in Matuka village (Takhu's Baoli) under the Kapsethi police station area, on Thursday, police said. A police officer said that the deceased, Kanchan Patel, 30, was a resident of Matuka. Her husband, Sanjai Patel, is posted as land testing officer in district Mirzapur. Rakhi was a close friend of Kanchan's. A shovel was lying next to her. Rakhi was sitting on a cot in the room.
-
State spent around ₹1.40 crore on Covid-19 treatment of ministers, finds RTI query
HT Correspondent The Maharashtra government paid around ₹1.40 crore to private hospitals towards the Covid-19 treatment of its ministers during the pandemic, with five of them spending over ₹10 lakh each, data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows. Several ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi tested positive for the virus in the last two years. Eighteen of them took treatment at private hospitals and the state cleared their bills.
-
Science subjects remain top choice among UP Board students
Students of Uttar Pradesh are more interested in pursuing science stream than arts or commerce, show UP Board's statistics of the last few years. In 2020 2019 and 2018 also, there were fewer students in arts than in science stream. However, 2015 was an exception to this trend in recent years. Intermediate examination of 2015 saw more students registering in arts than science stream.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics