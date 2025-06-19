Prayagraj farmers join U.P’s Carbon Credit Scheme

In a major push for sustainable farming and climate action, farmers in Prayagraj have been included in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh’s Carbon Credit Scheme. A farmer planting trees on his field (For representation only)

The initiative allows farmers to earn additional income by planting trees that absorb carbon dioxide, generating tradable carbon credits, district officials said.

Already operational across 13 forest divisions in the state, the scheme has now been extended to the Prayagraj forest division and others.

“It encourages the plantation of fast-growing species such as poplar, melia dubia, semal, eucalyptus, and neem. For every tonne of carbon dioxide captured by the trees, one carbon credit is awarded. These credits are purchased by the government every five years at approximately ₹500 per credit,” said Prayagraj divisional forest officer (DFO) Arvind Kumar.

“The goal is not only to protect the environment but also to improve the financial condition of farmers,” officials from the forest department stated.

To enroll, farmers must register with the forest department and commit to planting at least 25 trees. They must also provide details about their land and the safety arrangements for the trees. The department will supply saplings of the fast-growing species needed to generate carbon credits.

Between 2024 and 2026, farmers across UP are expected to receive incentives totaling ₹202 crore under the scheme.

In the first phase, 2,406 farmers in Gorakhpur will receive assistance of ₹34.66 crore; 4,500 farmers in Bareilly will get ₹24.84 crore; 2,512 farmers in Lucknow will receive ₹21.26 crore; 3,754 farmers in Meerut will get ₹21.67 crore; 4,697 farmers in Moradabad will receive ₹38.05 crore; and 7,271 farmers in Saharanpur division will get assistance of ₹61.52 crore. Altogether, 25,140 farmers will benefit from the ₹202 crore package, officials confirmed.