Umesh Pal Murder Case: Accused declared absconding; fresh FIR for ‘contempt’ likely

PRAYAGRAJ Fugitives in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case -- including Shaista, the wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed, and Zainab, the wife of Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem (also known as Ashraf), along with others -- may face an additional FIR on charges of contempt if they do not surrender themselves before the court, according to a police official. The police are prepared to take further steps, including the attachment of their properties if necessary.

Culprits behind the shocking murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24 are still at large. (HT Photo)

It’s important to note that the culprits behind the shocking murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24 are still at large. These accused carry a reward of ₹5 lakh each for information leading to their capture. The assailants on the run include -- Guddu Muslim, Sabir, and Armaan. Additionally, a reward of ₹50,000 is offered for information leading to the apprehension of Atiq’s wife, Shaista Parveen. Apart from the main assailants, Shaista Parveen, Zainab, Ayesha Noori (Atiq’s sister), and her two daughters have also been declared as absconding in connection with these murders.

Earlier, following the court’s instructions, the police put up notices under section 82 of CrPC at the residences of Shaista Parveen, Zainab, Sabir, Guddu Muslim in Prayagraj, and Ayesha Noori’s residence in Meerut. The notices serve as a warning to the accused, giving them a one-month deadline to present themselves before the court. Failure to comply would result in legal action, potentially leading to the attachment of their properties under section 82 of CrPC. Before resorting to property attachment, the police will initiate an FIR for contempt of court against the accused.

It’s worth noting that earlier, the deceased mafia politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf had also faced charges of contempt of court for non-compliance with legal instructions. During the BSP regime, the Dhumanganj police had filed an FIR under section 174-A when Atiq was declared as absconding. Similarly, Ashraf had a case registered against him in 2018 by the Dhumanganj police when he managed to evade arrest in the Mariadeeh double murder case and other criminal instances. To recollect, Atiq and Ashraf were killed by three individuals on April 15 while they were under police custody.

