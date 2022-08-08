Prayagraj: Injured woman dies at SRN hospital, kin cry foul

The woman injured in assault by unidentified miscreants at Judapur Dandu village in Soraon of trans-Ganga on Monday night (August 1) died while undergoing treatment at SRN hospital on Sunday morning. The woman’s husband died on the spot in the assault while the woman was found lying unconscious.

Police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants in connection with the incident but no arrest has been made so far.

The elderly couple, Prem Prakash Mishra, 65, and his wife Neerja Mishra, 60, were assaulted by unidentified miscreants with sharp-edged weapons at their home located close to the main road. Their neighbours spotted them lying in pool of blood the next morning and raised an alarm.

Prem Prakash was found dead while Neerja Mishra was admitted to

SRN hospital. SHO Soraon Ashok Kumar said the woman was undergoing treatment and was not in a condition to speak. Her statement was very important as it could have given vital clues about the assailants, he added.

Meanwhile, Prem Prakash Mishra’s kin alleged of negligence in security of Neerja Mishra at the hospital. They claimed that doctors had told them two days back that she was out of danger, and now she suddenly died. They alleged foul play behind her death as she was sole witness to the incident.

