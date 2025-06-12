Prayagraj man gets life sentence for murdering three girls with poisonous toffees

An ADJ III court on Wednesday sentenced an accused to life imprisonment for the murder of three girls, including cousin sisters, who consumed poisoned toffees. The court also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on the accused. The incident occurred in August 2023 in Saurai Buzurg village, under the Kada Dham police station area of Kaushambi. For representation only

According to reports, Rajkumar Prajapati, a resident of Saurai Buzurg village, had lodged a case stating that he had a rivalry with his neighbour Shivshankar, son of Bulaki Ram. The roofs of their houses are adjacent to each other.

In the early hours of August 17, 2023, Shivshankar allegedly threw several toffees mixed with poison from his house onto the roof of Rajkumar’s house. Varsha, 8, Rajkumar’s daughter, was sleeping on the roof. After waking up, she picked up a toffee lying on the bed and ate it with her cousin Sadhna, 7, and Shalini, 6, as well as Aarushi, 7.

After eating the toffees, the health of all four girls deteriorated. Seeing this, family members took them to the hospital. On the way, the girls stated that they had eaten the toffees. Sadhna, Varsha, and Aarushi died during treatment. After investigating the case, the police filed a charge sheet in court. On Wednesday, the court of ADJ III Shireen Zaidi heard the case. During the proceedings, Government Advocate Anil Singh presented the witnesses. After observing the evidence in the file and hearing the statements of the witnesses, the court pronounced the sentence.