Prayagraj: Minor abducted, gang-raped, police try to ‘hush up’ the case
The family of the victim alleged that the cops at Kaundhiara police station in the trans-Yamuna area tried to pass off the incident as a road accident
The family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped two weeks back, has complained about the police cover-up who tried to pass off the incident as a road accident. As per reports, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three youths under the Kaundhiara police station in the trans-Yamuna area on August 10. The accused caused injuries to the girls’ private parts, and she was later found unconscious by the road on the same night. The girl was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment, and her condition is stated to be serious.
Her kin alleged that despite filing a complaint of abduction and gang rape, police tried to pass off the incident as a road accident. They also claimed that the police said the girl was mentally unstable.
According to police, a case of a road accident had already been filed on the complaint of the girl’s family, but now that they have shared more information about the case the matter was being investigated. “On their complaint, investigations are being carried out, and the girl’s statement will be recorded soon, the police officials added.
According to reports, the 17-year-old girl hails from a village under the Kaundhiara police station and lives with her mother, younger sister and grandmother, while her father and grandfather live and work in Mumbai. It is alleged that the girl was abducted on August 10 by a youth and his two accomplices from a nearby village. The trio took the girl in their car to a room where they gang-raped her. In addition to biting the girl in several places on her body, the accused also injured her private parts. The accused then left the girl by the road, around a kilometre away from the Kaundhiara police station. Late in the night, policemen on patrol duty found the girl lying on the road in an unconscious state and called locals to identify her. Police informed the girl’s family after one of the villagers identified her.
The girl was admitted to a primary health centre in the area, where the doctors referred her to SRN hospital. However, her family later shifted her to a private hospital.
Meanwhile, the girl’s father and grandfather also arrived from Mumbai. The girl’s grandfather claimed that his granddaughter was abducted by three persons who gang-raped her.
He further alleged that he again gave a complaint to police in this connection on August 18, but no action was taken. He alleged that the original complaint filed on August 10 also mentioned the gang rape, but the police did nothing. “Instead, police are trying to save the culprits by lodging a case of a road accident and claiming that the girl is mentally unstable while she passed her intermediate this year,” he added.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit admitted to negligence by cops at the Kaundhiara police station. “The cops didn’t investigate the allegations made by the girl’s kin. The girl suffered head injuries and was still unconscious. Her statement will be recorded soon after her condition gets better, following which the details of the case will become clearer,” Dixit said.
Regarding the case, Dixit said that the police were investigating all angles.
“As of now, we are scanning the call details of the girl’s mobile. Investigations are also being carried out to learn the sequence of events. The help of medico-legal experts will be taken to ascertain any kind of sexual assault or brutality that the girl’s family has alleged,” he added.
Police officials also based on the outcome of the investigations action will also be taken against the policemen of the Kaundhiara police station for the negligence of duty.
