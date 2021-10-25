Prayagraj police launch awareness drive to combat drug and alcohol menace

PRAYAGRAJ: After helping the poor and weaker sections of the society, and launching a drive to reunite lost and missing people with their families; Prayagraj police are now raising awareness among villagers against consumption of hooch and staying away from other addictions.

Policemen are approaching villagers in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj, infamous for illegal hooch trade, and convincing them not to make and consume hooch as it would not only affect their health but also ruin their families.

On the instructions of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Sarvshrestha Tripathi, who has started the ‘Pahal’ initiative, cops under their jurisdictions have launched a drive under which licensed ‘bhang’ shops are being checked to stop the sale of marijuana and illegal liquor.

In a recent campaign against hooch, a team of Ghoorpur police reached Beekar and Kanjasa village on the banks of river Yamuna. Villagers were at first scared of the police presence assuming it to be a raid for arresting bootleggers. However, they were surprised when policemen assembled them at an open space and listed the harmful effects of hooch consumption.

The cops said, not only hooch affects their vital organs but also triggers family disputes which results in women reaching police stations to lodge complaints against their husbands. Moreover, the policemen also cautioned the villagers to stay away from locally manufactured hooch and addiction of liquor, marijuana, bhang etc.

Besides, policemen have also launched a rigorous drive in the district against marijuana and other narcotics which are often sold at licensed ‘bhang’ shops illegally. Policemen under their jurisdictions are carrying out regular checking drives at ‘bhang’ shops and also keeping an eye near these shops as drug peddlers have often been found active around these places.

The SSP said, “The continuous drive against hooch, marijuana and other addictions will definitely bring about a change. Regular checking drives are being carried out against their sale across the district, and action is being taken against those involved in it. Moreover, awareness drives are being conducted among villagers in rural areas, especially, in those villages which are infamous for hooch.”

