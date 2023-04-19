Shahganj SHO among 5 cops suspended over Atiq-Ashraf murder

PRAYAGRAJ Days after mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf) were shot dead by three assailants, the Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma on Wednesday ordered suspension of five policemen -- including the station house officer (SHO) of Shahganj police station Ashwani Kumar Singh.

The two brothers were in the custody of Dhumanganj police at the time of the incident on April 15 night. (HT Photo)

Other policemen suspended over the murders include -- in-charge of Neewa police outpost sub-inspector Preet Pandey, sub-inspector Shiv Prasad Maurya, constable Jaymesh Kumar, and constable Sanjay Prajapati of Dumanganj police station, said a senior police officer.

Based on a report of the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the Prayagraj Police Commissioner to probe the murders of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, action has been taken against these policemen for “showing laxity and failing to take adequate precautions and security of the two accused in custody”.

The killing of the two brothers in police custody had taken place on the Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital premises that falls under Shahganj police station. The two brothers were in the custody of Dhumanganj police at the time of the incident on April 15 night. They were being taken to the Colvin Hospital for daily medical check-up as mandated by the court while allowing the police remand.

As Atiq and Ashraf, tied in a single handcuff, were being taken on foot inside the hospital buildings, three armed assailants posing as media persons had opened fire using sophisticated handguns and firing multiple rounds at them from close quarters, killing them on the spot. The assailants had then surrendered to the policemen present on the spot.

The SIT set up to probe the murders of Atq and Ashraf is headed by additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Chandra as its chief investigator. It also has assistant commissioner of police (kotwali) Satendra Prasad Tiwari and inspector Om Prakash of Crime Branch (investigation cell) of Prayagraj police as co-investigators.

A high-level team has also been set up by U.P. DGP RK Vishwakarma to supervise this probe. The panel comprises ADG (Prayagraj zone) Bhanu Bhaskar as its head, police commissioner (Prayagraj) Ramit Sharma, and director of forensic science laboratory, Archana Tripathi.

The SIT members had visited Dhumanganj police station on Tuesday and questioned policemen who were escorting the two brothers at the time of the incident. The SIT also spoke to the policemen of Shahganj police station who were to provide the security at the hospital premises.

