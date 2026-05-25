Prayagraj: Summer heat fuels online shopping scams, three lose 1.55L

As soaring temperatures drive people to shop for air conditioners, coolers and refrigerators, cyber fraudsters are cashing in on the summer rush with fake social media advertisements promising massive discounts. The deceptive offers have already duped several residents, with three people in the city collectively losing nearly ₹1.55 lakh. Cyber Police have now issued a warning, urging citizens to stay vigilant and avoid clicking on suspicious links and online advertisements.

Cases have been registered on the basis of the complaints received and investigations are currently underway, said police. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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In one such incident in Kalindipuram, Nirmala Singh fell victim to cyber fraud after she came across a Facebook advertisement offering a 40% discount on an air conditioner from a reputed brand. On clicking the ad, she was redirected to an online form that sought her personal details to confirm the purchase. Shortly after submitting the information, her mobile phone was allegedly compromised, and ₹78,932 was siphoned off from her bank account in two separate transactions.

In a similar incident, Gudia Pal, a resident of Rajapur locality, lost nearly ₹48,000 after falling prey to an online scam. Looking to replace her faulty cooler, she came across a social media advertisement promoting an exchange offer with attractive discounts. However, after clicking on the link shared in the advertisement, money was fraudulently withdrawn from her bank account in three separate transactions.

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{{^usCountry}} Another victim, Mohammad Niaz, a scrap dealer from Mutthiganj, was reportedly duped after being attracted by an online deal offering heavy discounts on a refrigerator. Soon after interacting with the fraudulent link, ₹28,169 was allegedly siphoned off from his bank account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another victim, Mohammad Niaz, a scrap dealer from Mutthiganj, was reportedly duped after being attracted by an online deal offering heavy discounts on a refrigerator. Soon after interacting with the fraudulent link, ₹28,169 was allegedly siphoned off from his bank account. {{/usCountry}}

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According to DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, who also serves as the nodal officer for the district Cyber Cell, cyber fraudsters closely monitor people’s urgent needs and exploit them by circulating fake yet lucrative offers designed to trap unsuspecting users.

“We have been continuously spreading awareness about such online offers, as most of them turn out to be traps set by cyber fraudsters. Under no circumstances should people share personal details online with strangers or through suspicious advertisement forms,” he added.

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He said cases have been registered on the basis of the complaints received and investigations are currently underway. The official also urged people to remain cautious while shopping online, especially during peak seasons, and advised them not to share personal or banking details on unknown websites or suspicious links.