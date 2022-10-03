Prayagraj: Timely action of RPF personnel saves mentally unwell youth’s life

Timely action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Naini averted a major incident at Naini Junction on Monday morning. It so happened that a youth climbed the engine of Pawan Express when it stopped at the Junction on Monday morning. Because of the prompt action by the RPF, the power of OHE (overhead equipment) was cut and the youth, who was mentally challenged, was brought down safely, informed officials.

Sub-inspector of RPF VK Tiwari, who handled the emergency situation, said, “On Monday morning, during the stoppage of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Jaynagar (Bihar) Pawan Express at platform number 4 of Naini Junction, a mentally-challenged youth climbed atop the engine of Pawan Express. The youth, identified as Lorit (19 years) was going from Pune to Rasda with his brother.”

Seeing the young man climbing on the engine, the RPF and GRP personnel posted on duty rushed to the spot. The first action was to cut the power supply of the OHE cable following which attempts were made to convince Lorit to come down. When he did not agree, the security personnel brought him down forcibly, he shared.

It was learnt that Lorit was travelling along with his elder brother Santosh Yadav, a native of Rasra village in Ballia district. Both of them stayed and worked in Pune and Santosh was taking his brother for a medical checkup as Lorit was mentally-challenged.

According to Santosh, his brother is mentally ill and is being treated by a doctor from Rasra. On Monday, as train number 11061 Pawan Express stopped at Naini station, Lorit climbed on top of the engine and took off his clothes. However, with the timely action by the RPF personnel on duty, my brother was brought down.

He tried to touch the OHE by lifting the Pantograph (used to supply power to the train engine) and after a lot of effort, some people caught Lorit from behind, after which the RPF and vendors brought him down by climbing on the engine from all sides. During this time, the train stood at Naini station for about 22 minutes, officials said.

RPF Naini officials said that the younger brother of Santosh was questioned but after seeing all the medical records of Lorit, he was released.