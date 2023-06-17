Woman’s body found in Pratapgarh, cops suspect murder over property dispute

PRAYAGRAJ The body of a middle-aged woman with her throat slashed was found at an orchard in the Baghrai area of Pratapgarh district on Saturday morning. Primary investigations suggest that the woman has been killed over a property-related dispute, said police.

For representation only (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Victim, Roshan Bano, is the wife of one Babar Ali, a resident of the district’s Devarpatti village. On Friday, Babar Ali, who works with a DJ band party, had gone to the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj with his group to work at a function. Meanwhile, his wife Roshan Bano slept in their mango orchard while guarding it.

On Saturday morning, a local spotted Roshan Bano’s body lying in a pool of blood on her cot. Villagers rushed to the spot when he raised an alarm. Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. Babar Ali also returned from Prayagraj on hearing about the incident. It is suspected that the assailants killed the woman while she was asleep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHO Baghrai police station, Trilokinath Pandey, said that the body of the woman has been sent for autopsy. Early investigations have revealed that the family was in a property-related dispute with some of their kin. Further action will be taken after recieving a complaint in this connection, the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON