Efforts have begun to revive the Mailhan lake in Phulpur area located in trans-Ganga region of Prayagraj to help restore year-round flow in the Varuna river, which has gradually become seasonal due to water depletion, encroachment and silt accumulation.

Biggest water body which is part of the Mailhan lake cluster in Phulpur area of Prayagraj (HT)

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This initiative, part of the State Mission for Clean Ganga, focuses on desilting and rejuvenating three major reservoirs near Mailhan village. Covering nearly 120 hectares in total, these reservoirs form a cluster locally known as the Mailhan Jheel.

Following a recent inspection by the State Mission for Clean Ganga, the minor irrigation department was tasked with developing a revival plan. District officials confirmed that a proposal has been submitted to the government to excavate the three water bodies, which measure 90, 30, and 10 hectares, respectively.

Kumar Gaurav, an assistant engineer with the minor irrigation department, noted that the plan also includes restoring inlet and outlet channels to enhance the reservoirs’ water-retention capacity. He added that the reservoirs will be linked to the Varuna River’s outlet, allowing water to be released as needed to maintain the river’s flow throughout the year.

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{{^usCountry}} The Varuna originates from the Mailhan Lake area and flows for nearly 200 km through Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Jaunpur before joining the Ganga in Varanasi. The river supports irrigation for thousands of hectares across hundreds of villages in these four districts. However, officials attribute its increasing seasonality to bank encroachments, source depletion, and a lack of consistent desilting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Varuna originates from the Mailhan Lake area and flows for nearly 200 km through Prayagraj, Bhadohi, and Jaunpur before joining the Ganga in Varanasi. The river supports irrigation for thousands of hectares across hundreds of villages in these four districts. However, officials attribute its increasing seasonality to bank encroachments, source depletion, and a lack of consistent desilting. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mailhan project is part of a broader effort under the State Mission for Clean Ganga and the Namami Gange programme to restore small, dying rivers and strengthen local water resources. The initiative aims to improve groundwater levels, increase water availability for irrigation, and support the rural economy. Officials noted that these restoration efforts could also assist in flood management by increasing water-holding capacity. Additionally, the project is being linked with MGNREGA to generate rural employment while advancing water conservation.

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