Prayagraj’s major sports hubs to become fully accessible for differently-abled athletes

The Prayagraj region is set to receive a major boost in inclusive sports infrastructure as two of its largest sporting facilities, Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium and the Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex, are being upgraded to become fully accessible for differently-abled athletes under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign). Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium in Prayagraj division (HT)

Under the Accessible India Campaign, launched by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities to create a barrier-free environment for divyangjan, a total of over ₹4.1 crore will be spent on the mission, with more than ₹1.98 crore allocated for upgrading Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium and ₹2.14 crore earmarked for the Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex, district officials said.

The UP Rajya Nirman Sahkari Sangh Ltd (Rajkiya Nirman Agency) has been entrusted with executing the project.

District differently-abled empowerment officer Ashok Kumar Gautam said the planned upgrades include the construction of wheelchair-accessible ramps, installation of tactile tiles for the visually impaired, stainless steel railings, removal of physical barriers, specially designed toilets, lifts and audio-visual signage.

Once completed, the upgraded facilities are expected to significantly enhance accessibility and participation opportunities for differently-abled athletes in the region. Officials said the project aligns with the broader goal of inclusive infrastructure development and could help position Prayagraj as a more accessible sporting hub in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said the initiative aligns with the mission to empower divyangjans and promote self-reliance. In keeping with the vision of a ‘Sugamya Bharat’ (Accessible India), several initiatives have been launched across UP to strengthen inclusivity in digital, educational, physical and administrative infrastructure.

As part of these efforts, the IT and electronics department has been directed to make all government websites accessible for divyangjans, with 44 official websites redesigned so far to meet accessibility standards. A detailed survey of differently-abled children has also been mandated during the school-merging process to ensure alternative arrangements for seamless access to education. Additionally, ramps have been constructed in many primary schools, making campuses wheelchair-friendly and improving mobility for children with special needs.

The government has further directed all universities in the state to become inclusive, with Dr Shakuntala Mishra Rehabilitation University in Lucknow and Jagadguru Shri Ram Bhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot serving as model institutions for inclusive infrastructure and practices, officials added.