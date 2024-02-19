Previous governments failed to respect faith, ensure livelihood, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said while the previous governments failed to respect faith, or ensure livelihood, for the people of the state, the double engine government was guaranteeing both. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham temple, in Sambhal district on Monday. (ANI)

He was addressing a gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham Temple at Ainchoda Kamboh village in Sambhal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The chief minister highlighted the country’s rising prosperity and said that what was previously thought to be impossible in India has now become a reality.

“What was impossible in the past has become possible because of the leadership we have. We all feel proud because of it,” the chief minister said.

“The people who played with faith could neither give employment nor respect to the faith of the country. Today, India and its traditions are getting respect on the global stage,” he said.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sambhal where Modi laid the foundation of the Shri Kalki Dham temple, the chief minister said: “After ending the five-century wait in Ayodhya and inaugurating a magnificent temple for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, the Prime Minister now graces Sambhal district. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the emergence of a new India. In this new era, alongside ensuring the security of every citizen, there is a steadfast commitment to propel the nation towards unprecedented growth and prosperity.”

He said construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya Dham, the rejuvenation of Kedarnath and Badrinath, and the establishment of Mahalok in Mahakal reflect the essence of the new India.

Drawing a contrast, he asserted, “Here, every youth is assured of both livelihood and respect of their faith. This is ‘Modi ki guarantee’.”